Harley Benton has just raised its acoustic guitar game with two solid wood models

Harley Benton has unveiled its first Gran Concert shaped electro acoustic guitar models for its Custom Line with the CLC-650SM-CE BK and CLC-650SM-CE VS and they're looking like bargains for the spec they offer.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For £411 / €449 / £543 for these venetian cutaway guitars you'll get solid 'A-grade' African mahogany top, back and sides, Okoume c-shape neck, scalloped X-bracing and a body arm rest similar to what we've seen on some high end Taylors.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The 643mm scale length models feature a composite wood fingerboard, wood neck and body binding , WSC DLX closed gear tuners and Fishman's Flex Plus-t preamp system with integrated tuner.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Two high gloss finishes are on offer with hi-gloss Black or Vintage Sunburst tops.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Both models are available to buy at Thomann now and you can find out more info about the whole Harley Benton acoustic range at harleybenton.com.