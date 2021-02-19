Harley Benton has got the blues – the DC-Junior FAT blues

We are big fans of Harley Benton's single-pickup SC and DC 'Junior' electric guitars; they punch far above their prices straight out of the box but are also great platforms for modding. We do love a bit of modding. These Juniors are simple guitars with solid tonewood specs that make them some of the best value models in the whole Thomann brand's catalogue. So news of a new finish is welcome indeed. And it's Benton Blue!

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The DC-Junior FAT is a premium model in the family (we're still waiting on an SC equivalent so single cut fans will have to make do with the standard SC-Junior for now) and like the other FAT DCs, this new glossy finish offers the same chunky Fat '59 neck profile, ebony fretboard, double cut mahogany body, neck and Roswell stacked P90D Stack STK4P Alnico-5 Dog Ear humbucker.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

This pickup has a push-pull tone controls for coil-splitting and added versatility – though you'll find surprising depth by dialling the gain of a cranked amp back with the volume control and tweaking the tone for a decent neck pickup impression.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The striking Benton Blue option follows last year's now discontinued limited Ferris Blue DC-Junior FAT but brings a white dogear pickup cover with matching scratchplate and control knobs to the package for a vibrant and clean combination.

The best news? It's £222 (inc VAT) / €254. For more, head to Thomann.