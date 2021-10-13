Harley Benton knows some players upgrade its guitars, so it's doing it for them with new SC and DC models

Harley Benton is clearly listening to players – noting how some customers choose to upgrade the spec on its electric guitars with new hardware and pickups. It's already done the latter with EMG editions of its popular SC models. But from what we've seen, and tested ourselves, HB guitars can deliver very good value out of the box but us players, we can't help tinkering. And you add Gotoh hardware into equation and things can get interesting. So Harley Benton has done it themselves.
A new range of DLX and LTD (the latter not to be confused with the ESP brand) versions of Harley Benton’s single-cut and double-cut models include Gotoh tuners and bridges. But hang on, they also have rosewood fretboards and the DLX models have stainless steel frets!? Must be pricey then. Nope…
The SC-DLX Gotoh is £295 / $348, DC-DLX Gotoh is £271/ €318 and the DC-LTD Gotoh is £253 / €298 . What a time to be alive!
Let's take a closer look…
SC-DLX (£295 / $348)
- Weight relieved Nyatoh body with arched top and 7ply-binding
- Set-in mahogany modern C-shape neck
- Rosewood (Dalbergia latifolia) fretboard with a 305mm radius
- Trapezoid inlays
- 22 BlackSmith stainless steel medium-jumbo frets
- 628 mm (24.75”) scale
- 43 mm GraphTech TUSQ nut
- Double action truss rod
- 2 x Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 humbucker pickups
- Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x Tone with push/pull for coil split
- 3-way toggle pickup selector switch
- Gold Gotoh Tune-o-Matic bridge
- Gold Gotoh Kluson-style tuners
- Finish options: High-gloss Black or Satin Daphne Blue
DC-DLX Gotoh (£271/ €318)
- Nyatoh body
- Set-in Mahogany modern C-shape neck
- Rosewood (Dalbergia latifolia) fretboard with a 305mm radius
- Headstock & fingerboard binding
- Trapezoid inlays
- 22 BlackSmith stainless steel medium-jumbo frets
- 628 mm (24.75”) scale
- 43 mm GraphTech TUSQ nut
- Double action truss rod
- 2 x Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 humbucker pickups
- Controls: 1 x Volume, 1 x Tone with push/pull for coil split
- 3-way toggle pickup selector switch
- Gold Gotoh Tune-o-matic bridge
- Gold Gotoh Kluson-style tuners
- Strings: 010-046
- Finish: High-gloss Pelham Blue, High-gloss Black, Satin Daphne Blue or Satin Shell Pink
Harley Benton DC-LTD Gotoh (£253 / €298)
- Nyatoh body
- Mahogany set-in C-profile neck
- Rosewood fretboard (dalbergia latifolia) with 305mm radius
- Headstock & fingerboard binding with trapezoid inlays
- 22 silver nickel medium-jumbo frets
- 628 mm (24.75”) scale
- 43 mm GraphTech TUSQ nut
- Double action truss rod
- 2x Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 humbucker pickups
- Controls: 1x Volume, 1x tone with push/pull for coil split
- 3-way toggle pickup selector switch
- Gold Gotoh Tune-o-matic bridge
- Gold Gotoh Kluson-style tuners
- Finish: High-gloss Black or Satin Daphne Blue
