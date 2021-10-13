Harley Benton knows some players upgrade its guitars, so it's doing it for them with new SC and DC models

Harley Benton is clearly listening to players – noting how some customers choose to upgrade the spec on its electric guitars with new hardware and pickups. It's already done the latter with EMG editions of its popular SC models. But from what we've seen, and tested ourselves, HB guitars can deliver very good value out of the box but us players, we can't help tinkering. And you add Gotoh hardware into equation and things can get interesting. So Harley Benton has done it themselves.

A new range of DLX and LTD (the latter not to be confused with the ESP brand) versions of Harley Benton’s single-cut and double-cut models include Gotoh tuners and bridges. But hang on, they also have rosewood fretboards and the DLX models have stainless steel frets!? Must be pricey then. Nope…

The SC-DLX Gotoh is £295 / $348, DC-DLX Gotoh is £271/ €318 and the DC-LTD Gotoh is £253 / €298 . What a time to be alive!

SC-DLX (£295 / $348)

Weight relieved Nyatoh body with arched top and 7ply-binding

Set-in mahogany modern C-shape neck

Rosewood (Dalbergia latifolia) fretboard with a 305mm radius

Trapezoid inlays

22 BlackSmith stainless steel medium-jumbo frets

628 mm (24.75”) scale

43 mm GraphTech TUSQ nut

Double action truss rod

2 x Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 humbucker pickups

Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x Tone with push/pull for coil split

3-way toggle pickup selector switch

Gold Gotoh Tune-o-Matic bridge

Gold Gotoh Kluson-style tuners

Finish options: High-gloss Black or Satin Daphne Blue

DC-DLX Gotoh (£271/ €318)

Nyatoh body

Set-in Mahogany modern C-shape neck

Rosewood (Dalbergia latifolia) fretboard with a 305mm radius

Headstock & fingerboard binding

Trapezoid inlays

22 BlackSmith stainless steel medium-jumbo frets

628 mm (24.75”) scale

43 mm GraphTech TUSQ nut

Double action truss rod

2 x Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 humbucker pickups

Controls: 1 x Volume, 1 x Tone with push/pull for coil split

3-way toggle pickup selector switch

Gold Gotoh Tune-o-matic bridge

Gold Gotoh Kluson-style tuners

Strings: 010-046

Finish: High-gloss Pelham Blue, High-gloss Black, Satin Daphne Blue or Satin Shell Pink

Harley Benton DC-LTD Gotoh (£253 / €298)

Nyatoh body

Mahogany set-in C-profile neck

Rosewood fretboard (dalbergia latifolia) with 305mm radius

Headstock & fingerboard binding with trapezoid inlays

22 silver nickel medium-jumbo frets

628 mm (24.75”) scale

43 mm GraphTech TUSQ nut

Double action truss rod

2x Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 humbucker pickups

Controls: 1x Volume, 1x tone with push/pull for coil split

3-way toggle pickup selector switch

Gold Gotoh Tune-o-matic bridge

Gold Gotoh Kluson-style tuners

Finish: High-gloss Black or Satin Daphne Blue

