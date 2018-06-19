Hands-on demo: Fender Player Series guitars

For 2018, Fender has replaced its made-in-Mexico Standard Series with the upgraded Player Series, and we secured three of the new models - the Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jaguar - for an in-depth demo.

In the clip, Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster run through the new features found on the trio, including Alnico pickups and satin-finished maple necks, demonstrating their range of tones with clean and dirty sounds.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

Gear used: Vox AC15, Fender Santa Ana Overdrive

More info: Fender introduces all-new Player Series, replacing Standard Series