“Don’t ever say we don’t play our instruments”: Haim hit back at commenter who suggested that bassist Este Haim was ‘acting’ during a live performance

Haim have hit back at an Instagram commenter who questioned whether bassist Este Haim was actually playing during a live performance of My Song 5, the final single from their 2013 debut album Days Are Gone.

Down in the comments section of a video posted by the NME, the band were quick to respond when someone asked: “Is it just me, or is that bassist just acting?”

“Lol - I can’t believe this shit is STILL happening,” Haim replied, confirming that this is far from the first time they’ve had their musical abilities questioned.

(Image credit: Haim/Instagram)

The trio - sisters Este (bass and vocals), Danielle (vocals, guitar and drums) and Alana (guitars, keyboards and vocals) - went further in an Instagram story of their own, saying: “I’m so used to seeing this shit on every fucking video of us playing ever, but I”m so over it. Don’t ever say we don’t play our fucking instruments”.

Haim have previously addressed the dismissal of their musical talents in the lyrics to Man From the Magazine, a song taken from their 2020 Women in Music Pt III album. This features the lines: “Man from the music shop, I drove too far/For you to hand me that starter guitar/’Hey girl, why don't you play a few bars?’/Oh, what's left to prove?”