More

Interview: Guthrie Govan showcases his super versatile new MJ San Dimas SD24 CM signature guitar

By published

"This thing is immaculate"

Guthrie Govan really puts his guitar through a rigorous testing process, and the results from his Charvel signature guitars speak for themselves. His new Japanese MJ San Dimas SD24 CM signature model offers a more accessible price-point, without compromise and the versatility Guthrie demands. It's also his first finish after natural models; a stunning sunburst. 

Image 1 of 5

Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 2 of 5

Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 3 of 5

Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 4 of 5

Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 5 of 5

Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM

(Image credit: Charvel)

He offers detailed insight in the video above that illustrates just how deeply he considers every facet of the instrument, and the result is something he's clearly delighted with.  

The Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM is priced £1,999 will be shipping from September and is available to preorder now. 

Guthrie Govan: "The older, wiser player knows in a deep, intuitive way that it’s the quality of the playing that counts"

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 