Interview: Guthrie Govan showcases his super versatile new MJ San Dimas SD24 CM signature guitar

Guthrie Govan really puts his guitar through a rigorous testing process, and the results from his Charvel signature guitars speak for themselves. His new Japanese MJ San Dimas SD24 CM signature model offers a more accessible price-point, without compromise and the versatility Guthrie demands. It's also his first finish after natural models; a stunning sunburst.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Charvel)

He offers detailed insight in the video above that illustrates just how deeply he considers every facet of the instrument, and the result is something he's clearly delighted with.

The Guthrie Govan Signature MJ San Dimas SD24 CM is priced £1,999 will be shipping from September and is available to preorder now.