Zoom announces the MS-100BT Bluetooth-enabled multi-effects pedal

Zoom, makers of effect processors, rhythm machines, samplers and recorders, has announced the MS-100BT MultiStomp Guitar Pedal with Bluetooth, combining the power and flexibility of a multi-effects pedal and amp modeler with Bluetooth technology in a single stompbox design. The retail price is $149.99USD.

In addition to its 100 preloaded stompbox effects and amp models, the MS-100BT allows the user to use Zoom's free iOS StompShare app (available for download in Apple's App Store) to browse, sample, purchase and download additional effects for the pedal instantaneously from your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch (compatible with iOS 4.3 or later). Once users buy an effect via StompShare, it can be transferred directly to an MS-100BT in seconds via Bluetooth and used like any of the pedal's preloaded effects.

The MS-100BT's single stompbox design features a large LCD, single footswitch and analog-style cursor keys/parameter knobs. Together, they allow users to easily control the pedal's 92 stompbox and 8 amp models, including some of the world's most popular guitar pedals, amp models and processors. With the MS-100BT, users can utilize up to six effects simultaneously, as well as create and store up to 50 original patches.

For added versatility and convenience, the MS-100BT also houses an auto-chromatic tuner with smooth, real-time response with precise guitar tuning and accuracy. The pedal's display also makes the Tuner easy to see on a dark stage. In addition, the MS-100BT operates via AC adapter (sold separately), as well as battery power. Two standard AA batteries (included) provide seven hours of continuous mono input use and five hours of continuous operation when using the stereo inputs.

Information taken from a press release.