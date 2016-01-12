Zach Myers on Shinedown, semi-hollows and playing solo

Shinedowns’s PRS-toting tonesmith, Zach Myers, talks about getting huge sounds from small amps and why his band aren’t afraid of change in their pursuit of greatness...

Ambition is not a dirty word in Shinedown’s world. In fact, it barely does justice to the US band’s insatiable drive.

Nothing will ever be good enough. You can look at that in a negative light or a positive light like we do

“I’ve heard bands say, ‘We won’t be happy until…’ so many times,” the band’s lone guitarist Zach Myers tells us. “Well the difference between them and us is that we’re happy but we’ll never be content. Nothing will ever be good enough. You can look at that in a negative light or a positive light like we do. We’ll never be satisfied, because there’s no ceiling, there’s no mountain top.”

Zach isn’t being a hype man here, because Shinedown’s continued ascent is walking his talk in the US and in Europe. Frontman Brent Smith’s belief in big has infected his band – now a stable line-up after the changing members of the early days – seeing Shinedown shifting serious units and playing arenas, when most of those other rock bands Zach is talking about… well they’re not even close.

Shinedown’s unashamedly huge radio-rock songs are connecting, and that’s all the more interesting because stylistically they seem to be continuously on the move from the Southern roots of their early days. Which has brought Zach and the band to the bombastic rhythms, bold messages and immediacy of fifth album, Threat To Survival.

Shinedown was previously a two-guitar band, but since 2012’s Amaryllis, Zach, a member of the line-up since 2005, has been flying solo. But that hasn’t stopped the Memphis-born guitarist moving outside his comfort zones with tone and instruments, however…

