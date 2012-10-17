Yamaha expands THR amp range

Yamaha has expanded its THR range of pint-sized practice amplifiers with three new models.

The additions include the THR10X, the THR10X and the electro-acoustic specific THR 5A. The THR range boasts VCM modeling technology, USB connectivity and a full version of Cubase AI, with prices starting from £199.

Yamaha THR press release

When Yamaha introduced the THR concept with two ground-breaking models at London's Hard Rock Cafe in 2011, they captured the imagination of guitarists the world over and went on to change the way musicians thought about off-stage guitar sound and rigs. Neither a stage amp nor simply a practice amp, the THR marked out brand new territory for guitarists wanting affordable classic on-stage sounds without all the inconvenience. The THR was immediately awarded editor's choice and five stars by Guitarist magazine and both amps went on to become international best sellers.

The award wining design concept was very simple: to design and create an amplifier that could exactly recreate authentic tube sounds off-stage in a compact, affordable package. However, achieving this absorbed years of Yamaha R&D time and countless evaluation and assessment sessions with some of the world's tops players and producers.

Yamaha are now continuing the THR story with three new models: THR10C, THR10X and THR5A (Acoustic), each with its own unique personality. The THR10X delivers the sound and response of a fully cranked-up high-output stack, whilst the THR10C perfectly reproduces the tones and feel of the most famous boutique tube combo amplifiers. But it's not just about electric guitar players; the new THR5A is designed specifically for electro-acoustic guitarists!

The pioneering DNA from the original THR models runs deep in these latest offerings. Many of the acclaimed classic design characteristics remain but have been gently tweaked to match the individual characters of the new models. Yamaha have squeezed even more from their exclusive VCM (Virtual Circuitry Modelling) which lies at the heart of THR. This technology, inherited from Yamaha's top-end digital mixing consoles, is key to creating the amazing and authentic sounds, response and feel of all the classic vintage models, complete with all the subtleties of tone and dynamics.

The new THRs offer exceptional stereo playback, seamless USB interfacing, and Yamaha's Extended Stereo technology. Each model also comes complete with a full version of Cubase AI.