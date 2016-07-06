Xotic launches two-channel RC Booster V2 guitar effects pedal

First launched in 2002, Xotic's RC Booster quickly became a bona fide clean boost classic, and now, the California co has doubled up the format with the RCB-V2, which adds a second gain channel.

Inspired by Scott Henderson's signature RC, the RCB-V2 packs two footswitchable boosts, as well as a +/- 15dB two-band active EQ and true bypass switching - it runs on a 9V battery or 9V/18V power supplies.

Xotic has confirmed that the original RC Booster will be discontinued by the end of 2016, but the new and improved version will retail for the same price of $210. Tidy!