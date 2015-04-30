Wishlist: Gretsch Professional Collection Limited Editions

No guitar turns heads like a Gretsch hollowbody. And few can compete with the visual thrills on offer from these limited-edition 2015 additions to the company’s Professional Collection: the G6120-1959LTV Chet Atkins Hollow Body Limited Edition Quilted Maple and the G6136T Falcon Limited Crème de Marine.

The Crème de Marine in the Falcon’s name is a reference to its unusual soft blue hue. It comes kitted out with the same hardware and top-class touches of the existing G6136T, including High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups, Space Control bridge and Bigsby B6GB vibrato - and as you’d expect, it’s all gold-plated.

The latest in a long line of Chet Atkins models adds a quilt maple top for a top- of-the-line hybrid of old-school playability and visual flair. This hollowbody still features a nitro Vintage Orange lacquer, while it opts for a pair of TV Jones Classic Filter’Tron pickups, plus a rosewood-base Rocking Bar bridge and Bigsby B6C.

Professional Collection models are made in limited numbers in the small Terada factory in Kanie, Japan, where many processes are still done by hand. That explains the wallet-worrying price, but it’s this dedication to instrument craft that ensures the company’s reputation continues to be held in such high regard.

