WIN! Kenny Wayne Shepherd VIP meet and greet tickets

American blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shepherd plays London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Wednesday April 15, and we have five pairs of VIP meet and greet tickets to be won - plus winners will also receive a copy of Kenny's latest studio album, 'Goin' Home'!

Kenny began playing guitar aged seven, and as well as landing seven Top 10 singles on the Billboard Blues Charts, has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and worked with legends such as BB King.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd plays London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on Wednesday 15 April. Tickets are available from the 24-hour ticket hotline: 0844 478 0898 and The Gig Cartel