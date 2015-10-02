WIN! Joe Bonamassa tickets for intimate gig at Mr Kyps

Enter here
Back in 2005, Joe Bonamassa played his first ever UK gig at Mr Kyps in Poole, Dorset to 100 or so people - now, 10 years later, he's returning to the same venue as a thank you to his fans, and we have 10 pairs of tickets to give away.
Tickets to this gig cannot be purchased, so this is one of the only ways to see the blues hero at this intimate concert, held on Sunday 1 November 2015.
If you don't manage to snag a pair, Joe also tours the UK in October, with tickets available from www.eventim.co.uk or 0844 493 6666, while his new live album, Live At Radio City Music Hall, is available now.
JOE BONAMASSA - OCTOBER 2015 UK TOUR DATES
Newcastle Metro Arena Wednesday Oct 21
Liverpool Echo Arena Friday Oct 23
Leeds First Direct Arena Saturday Oct 24
Nottingham Capital FM Arena Sunday Oct 25
Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Tuesday Oct 27
Bournemouth BIC Wednesday Oct 28
Brighton Centre Friday Oct 30
Brighton Centre Saturday Oct 31 (SOLD OUT)