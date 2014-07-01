Win! HitLogic will grade your track's 'hit potential'

HitLogic is a brand new platform for anyone and everyone who creates music - regardless of whether you're a GarageBand fan or professional artist.

The boffins behind the service told MusicRadar that anyone can use HitLogic to find out where their track lies in our music universe and - more importantly - to assess the track's 'hit potential'.

Having uploaded a track to our system, HitLogic's intelligent music algorithm measures several elements of the track (such as energy, mood, tempo, genre, release data and more) to form a sonic analysis of the track. The backbone of the service is a massive database of 'sonic profiles' of every hit track from both the US and UK singles charts.

HitLogic have created a 'music galaxy' of over 20,000 hit tracks from the 1960's to the present day, to help them provide an unbiased, algorithmically generated guide on how likely your track is to follow in their footsteps, and which hit tracks it is most similar to.

The patented algorithms allegedly reflect the way in which the brain processes, stores and reacts to sound. So if you want to market your track better, find out how to improve that mix or just want to know how it rates against current and past hits...