WIN! Dorje VIP band clinic tickets and signed CDs

With new EP Catalyst out on 6 November, Rob Chapman-fronted hard-rockers Dorje are set to embark on a November UK tour, with VIP band clinics taking place before each date - and you could win a pair of tickets to a clinic and gig of your choice, plus signed CDs!

As well as the evening's gig, the pre-show band clinics allow musicians to learn guitar secrets from Rob and Rabea Massaad, plus bass and drum tips via Dave Hollingworth and Ben Minal - and with two tickets and two CDs up for grabs, you and a friend can both attend, listen and learn.



DORJE UK TOUR NOV/DEC 2015

21/11 - Joiners, Southampton

22/11 - The Globe, Cardiff

23/11 - The Underground, Plymouth

25/11 - Key Club, Leeds

26/11 - The Cluny, Newcastle

28/11 - Audio, Glasgow

29/11 - The Tunnels, Aberdeen

30/11 - Opium, Edingburgh

2/12 - O2 Academy, Liverpool

3/12 - The Exchange, Bristol

4/12 - Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells

6/12 - The Cricketers, Kingston

7/12 - The Courtyard, Birmingham

9/12 - Boston Music Rooms, London

10/12 - The Facebar, Reading

11/12 - Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes