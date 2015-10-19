WIN! Dorje VIP band clinic tickets and signed CDs

With new EP Catalyst out on 6 November, Rob Chapman-fronted hard-rockers Dorje are set to embark on a November UK tour, with VIP band clinics taking place before each date - and you could win a pair of tickets to a clinic and gig of your choice, plus signed CDs!
As well as the evening's gig, the pre-show band clinics allow musicians to learn guitar secrets from Rob and Rabea Massaad, plus bass and drum tips via Dave Hollingworth and Ben Minal - and with two tickets and two CDs up for grabs, you and a friend can both attend, listen and learn.
21/11 - Joiners, Southampton
22/11 - The Globe, Cardiff
23/11 - The Underground, Plymouth
25/11 - Key Club, Leeds
26/11 - The Cluny, Newcastle
28/11 - Audio, Glasgow
29/11 - The Tunnels, Aberdeen
30/11 - Opium, Edingburgh
2/12 - O2 Academy, Liverpool
3/12 - The Exchange, Bristol
4/12 - Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells
6/12 - The Cricketers, Kingston
7/12 - The Courtyard, Birmingham
9/12 - Boston Music Rooms, London
10/12 - The Facebar, Reading
11/12 - Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes