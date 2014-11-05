Win a Squier Bullet Strat & George Harrison The Apple Years 1968-75 boxset

To celebrate the release of the new George Harrison The Apple Years 1968-75 boxset, we have an almighty prize to give away for Harrison fans and aspiring guitarists alike.

First up is a Squier Bullet Strat, packed with three single coils, basswood body and vintage Synchronized vibrato. The lucky winner will also get their hands on The Apple Years 1968-75 boxset, which includes remastered versions of Harrison's first six solo albums - Wonderwall Music, Electronic Sound, All Things Must Pass, Living In The Material World, Dark Horse, and Extra Texture (Read All About It) - plus an exclusive DVD.



The Apple Years 1968-75 is out now - check out the official George Harrison website for more info.