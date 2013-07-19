Win a Michael Amott Signature Dean with Eternal Descent

Ever wanted to take on the minions of hell with little more than your axe? Well now's your chance, as Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes is unleashed on the App Store.

Based on the cult comic book series created by British guitarist Llexi Leon, Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes places gamers in the role of Sirian, a nomadic warrior fighting back endless hordes of demonic creatures as they rampage through the city streets. Armed with a supernaturally charged electric guitar, Sirian must traverse the depths of the underworld and eliminate the Pit Lords within - all to a killer soundtrack.

Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes features appearances and original performances from Joe Satriani, Misha Mansoor (Periphery) and Andrew W.K., Wayne Static and Michael Amott (Arch Enemy).

With more rock/metal music acts slated to appear in future updates for Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes, instrument brands such as ESP, Jackson and Dean Guitars have all lent their support to the game, and a series of updates with new characters and additional content are planned for release throughout 2014.

Easy to pickup but difficult to master, Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes is available now on the App Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch priced £1.99/$2.99/€2.39.

To celebrate the game's release, we've teamed up with the team behind Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes to give you a chance to win a stunning Michael Amott signature Dean.

All you need to do to enter this killer competition is click the link below to answer the following question:

What is the name of the creator of Eternal Descent?

A) Llexi Leon

B) Flex Flyer

C) Dexi Doom

The competition closes on Friday 9 August, and is open to entrants worldwide.

For more information on both the game and the comic, visit the official Eternal Descent website.

