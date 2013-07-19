More

Win a Michael Amott Signature Dean with Eternal Descent

We celebrate release of guitar game with killer competition

Ever wanted to take on the minions of hell with little more than your axe? Well now's your chance, as Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes is unleashed on the App Store.

Based on the cult comic book series created by British guitarist Llexi Leon, Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes places gamers in the role of Sirian, a nomadic warrior fighting back endless hordes of demonic creatures as they rampage through the city streets. Armed with a supernaturally charged electric guitar, Sirian must traverse the depths of the underworld and eliminate the Pit Lords within - all to a killer soundtrack.

Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes features appearances and original performances from Joe Satriani, Misha Mansoor (Periphery) and Andrew W.K., Wayne Static and Michael Amott (Arch Enemy).

With more rock/metal music acts slated to appear in future updates for Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes, instrument brands such as ESP, Jackson and Dean Guitars have all lent their support to the game, and a series of updates with new characters and additional content are planned for release throughout 2014.

To celebrate the game's release, we've teamed up with the team behind Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes to give you a chance to win a stunning Michael Amott signature Dean.

All you need to do to enter this killer competition is click the link below to answer the following question:

What is the name of the creator of Eternal Descent?

A) Llexi Leon
B) Flex Flyer
C) Dexi Doom

To enter competition, click here!

The competition closes on Friday 9 August, and is open to entrants worldwide.

For more information on both the game and the comic, visit the official Eternal Descent website.

Eternal Descent: Heavy Metal Heroes is available now on the App Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch priced £1.99/$2.99/€2.39.