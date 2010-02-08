"Where's me (electric) washboard?"

You might be forgiven for thinking that the musical potential of washboards was pretty much exhausted during the British skiffle explosion of the 1950s. You'd be wrong. You might also be forgiven for suspecting that it's a slow news day. You'd be... ahem.

"That wah-wah pedal does something to [the sound of a washboard] that God never intended. There's something really, really vulgar about what the wah-wah pedal does. It makes it sound like oral sex, somehow."

That's a bold claim for a Monday morning, but it can be found in the press release we received this morning announcing the Woogie Board: the world's first production electric washboard.

Launched by St Blues Guitar Workshop in association with Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars, for $249.99 the Woogie Board features enclosed dual-piezo pickups, a three-way switch for pickup selection, a volume control knob and a high quality output jack all housed in a Telecaster-style control plate built into the leg. Which is more than can be said for your Zanussi washer-dryer.

