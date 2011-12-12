What's the best music video of all time?

Director Spike Jonze: is there anything in his oeuvre that deserves to be nominated?

To some, they're just promo clips designed to help sell more records; to others, they're practically an art form. Whatever your opinion, we're sure you'll have a view on what is the best music video of all time.

We want you to nominate the videos that changed the game, made the song, or simply royally entertained you. Your choices can be based on technical achievement, quality of performance, comedy value, emotional resonance or any other criteria you choose to apply.

We just want the best.