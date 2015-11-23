Watch the making of Bloodstock Festival's astonishing Cynosure RAM guitar

Back in July, you may remember the unveiling of Cynosure's incredible Bloodstock Festival-commissioned RAM guitar, inspired by human skull and ram horn - now, the luthier has put together an eight-minute video detailing the painstaking process that went into the guitar's creation.

Interspersed into the video are clips of the likes of John 5, Napalm Death, Opeth and Mordred inspecting the one-off instrument, and even having a cheeky riff.

Early bird tickets for Bloodstock 2016 are available now from the festival's website, with bands including Mastodon, Twisted Sister and Anthrax already announced. For more info on Cynosure's creations, head over to Cynosure Guitars.