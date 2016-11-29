Watch Steve Vai demo his signature DiMarzio Dark Matter guitar pickups

Recently, you may recall seeing a radical new look for Steve Vai's long-favoured JEM guitars with the natural wood-finished JEM77WDP-CNL, which also packs a new pickup variation from DiMarzio, the Dark Matter - and now you can watch the guitar luminary put them through their paces.

In the clip above, Vai runs his new Ibanez and pickups through his rig and explains his rationale in fine-tuning the new single coils and humbuckers.

In between the slick licks, the virtuoso also discusses the Passion & Warfare 25th anniversary release and new Modern Primitive recordings.

DiMarzio's Dark Matter pickups are available now for $199.99 apiece.