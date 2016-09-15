Ibanez refreshes Steve Vai JEM guitar line with rosewood top and wood pickguard model

We've seen countless incarnations of Steve Vai's legendary JEM model, but Ibanez's latest might just be the most eye-catching yet.

The JEM77WDP-CNL - these model names are really getting out of hand - is part of the not-quite-Prestige Premium line, and features a rosewood top with wood pickguard and matching headstock, plus wooden control knobs.

DiMarzio's Dark Matter 2 humbuckers are onboard and decorated with a steampunk-esque cog design, while a Dark Matter 2 single coil - sadly bereft of cogs - occupies the guitar's middle position.

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts a mahogany body and Edge Zero-II locking vibrato, as well as Vai's trademark Tree of Life inlay along the rosewood fretboard.

The JEM77WDP-CNL certainly a departure from the usual Vai fare, but retains the same outlandish flair of the other models that bear his name.

It's available now for $2,266.65 - specs below…