Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer film fans instead of playing guitar solo

Contrary to the band's typical set opener, it seems Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer can stop, as the guitarist took his hand off the fretboard to pick up his phone and film the audience at a recent gig.

Footage has recently surfaced from the band's show in Torino, Italy on 11 October, where Klinghoffer can be seen reaching down to grab his phone as RHCP staple Californication approached his solo spot.

The move could be a protest at the sheer number of phones filming the event, although we reckon his feedback-aided drone had a charm of its own.

It's not the first monkey business the band has been involved in recently, after Flea jammed with Koko the gorilla back in August.