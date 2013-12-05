Watch Lee Ranaldo guitar clinic

Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo has been pushing the boundaries of what the guitar can achieve for decades now.

A new clip filmed at a guitar clinic he held in New York earlier in the year showcases some of his methods, and if you ask us it's well worth a watch.

Altered tunings, pedals, playing with bows, drumsticks and mobile phones, and the philosophy behind his style are all discussed, and it's essential viewing if you're in any way interested in exploring the sonic possibilities of guitar.

We promise you've never seen a Fender played like this.

Ranaldo begins discussing his playing at around the 2:20 mark.

Lee Ranaldo's Last Night On Earth is available now.