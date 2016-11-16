Watch In Flames' Björn Gelotte reveal the guitarists who blew his mind

Over a career spanning a quarter of a century, In Flames have burned a melodic death-metal trail that's served as a beacon for countless bands. Now, as the Swedish pioneers release 12th album, Battles, longstanding member Björn Gelotte reveals the guitar players that shaped the band's sound.

In the video above, Björn discusses his founding influences, as well as the guitarists he respects today - and they're top picks, one and all.

For more from Björn on In Flames' legacy and guitar gear, head over to our in-depth interview, where he expands on his love for rare Marshall heads and explains why all guitarists should play drums.

Battles is out now - the limited-edition digipack CD, limited-edition vinyl and box set are available from Amazon; the limited-edition green and white vinyl, picture disc and mail order box set are available from Nuclear Blast UK.

In Flames return to the UK this January as support to Avenged Sevenfold with Disturbed. Tickets are available from Live Nation.