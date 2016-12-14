Watch Celldweller discuss the production techniques behind the new Circle of Dust album

In this video we see artist/producer Klayton, aka Celldweller, show us some of the production techniques he used on the latest Circle of Dust album, Machines of Our Disgrace.

The album marks the return of Klayton's first project after a 20 year hiatus. Returning to his industrial metal roots, Machines of Our Disgrace sees him employing many of the tricks he's learned since the original first four albums were released.

Circle of Dust was a project created by Klayton back in the '90s. Unfortunately, the rights to the four Circle of Dust albums became unavailable to him as the original labels they were signed to shut down.

However, after two decades of pursuing a deal to regain ownership of the albums, he was finally able to reclaim the rights in 2015.

As Klayton began planning the remastering and re-release of the original albums, a new idea began to grow. He decided to not only re-release each album, but also to fully resurrect the project and create a new full-length Circle of Dust album, Machines of Our Grace, released December 2016, nearly 20 years after the last record.

