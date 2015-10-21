Washburn's new Parallaxe Solar Ola Englund models feature exclusive Seymour Duncan pickups and V body shapes
Introduction
Washburn's Parallaxe line is expanding at a rate of knots – first with the introduction of three new models for 2015, and now with a raft of new signature guitars for Feared and The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund.
As well as expanding the classic double-cutaway Solar outline, this latest release also adds the first V shapes to the Solar series, as well as exclusive Seymour Duncan pickups, EverTune bridges and Floyd Rose vibratos – not to mention a seven- and an eight-string or two.
All the guitars are available from November 2015, minus the PX-SOLARV160WHMK, which hits in early 2016 – click through for more details on all of Ola's new models…
Washburn Parallaxe PX-SOLAR16ETC
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder body
- Maple neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- EverTune bridge
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 locking tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 5-way pickup selector switch
- Carbon Black finish
Washburn PX-SOLAR17ETC
- Seven-string version of PX-SOLAR16ETC
- 25,5” scale length
- Alder body
- Maple neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- EverTune bridge
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 locking tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 5-way pickup selector switch
- Carbon Black finish
Washburn PX-SOLAR16FRC
- Floyd Rose 1000 vibrato with oversized brass block and spring silencers
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder body
- Maple neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 5-way pickup selector switch
- Carbon Black finish
Washburn PX-SOLAR16TBLM
- 25.5” scale length
- Swamp ash body
- Maple neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- Hipshot bridge
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 locking tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 5-way pickup selector switch
- Trans Blue Matte finish
Washburn PX-SOLAR180C
- Eight-string model
- 27” scale length
- Alder body
- Maple neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- Fixed bridge
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 5-way pickup selector switch
- Carbon Black finish
Washburn PX-SOLARV160CK
- Ola Englund’s signature “V” model
- 25.5” scale
- Mahogany body and neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- Tune-O-Matic with string-through
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 3-way toggle switch with dual-coil cut on tone control
- Gigbag included
- Carbon Black finish
Washburn PX-SOLARV160WHMK
- Ola Englund’s signature “V” model
- 25.5” scale
- Mahogany body and neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- Tune-O-Matic with string-through
- Full Access Neck
- Buzz Feiten Tuning System
- Grover 18:1 tuners
- Duncan Solar pickups
- 3-way toggle switch with dual-coil cut on tone control
- Gigbag included
- White Matte finish