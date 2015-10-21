Washburn's new Parallaxe Solar Ola Englund models feature exclusive Seymour Duncan pickups and V body shapes

Washburn's Parallaxe line is expanding at a rate of knots – first with the introduction of three new models for 2015, and now with a raft of new signature guitars for Feared and The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund.

As well as expanding the classic double-cutaway Solar outline, this latest release also adds the first V shapes to the Solar series, as well as exclusive Seymour Duncan pickups, EverTune bridges and Floyd Rose vibratos – not to mention a seven- and an eight-string or two.

All the guitars are available from November 2015, minus the PX-SOLARV160WHMK, which hits in early 2016 – click through for more details on all of Ola's new models…