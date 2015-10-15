Washburn expands Parallaxe range with three new electric guitar models
Washburn Parallaxe PXL10FTBM
Designed with rock and metal in mind, Parallaxe is Washburn's premier heavy range, and it's set to get bigger with the addition of three new models: the PXL10FTBM, PXS100B and PSX100B.
First off, the PXL10FTBM offers a mahogany body and neck with 24.75”-scale ebony fingerboard, Buzz Feiten Tuning System and full access to upper frets – it's also packing Seymour Duncan Jazz and JB humbuckers with series/parallel switching, Grover 18:1 locking tuners and a tune-o-matic bridge.
Washburn Parallaxe PXL100B
Next up is the more affordable PXL100B, which offers a basswood body and mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, Buzz Feiten Tuning System and full-access neck.
It's also packing Duncan Designed HB101 and HB103 humbuckers, as well as Grover 18:1 tuners and a tune-o-matic bridge.
Washburn Parallaxe PXS100B
Finally, the PXS100B adopts the more traditional double-cut shred outline, packing a basswood body with maple neck, Buzz Feiten Tuning System and 25.5” rosewood fingerboard, as well as Stephen's Extended Cutaway for ultimate upper-fret access.
Duncan Designed HB101 and HB103 humbuckers also fill the pickup cavities here, while Grover 18:1 tuners and a fixed hardtail bridge round off the spec.
The PXL10FTBM and PXL100B are available from early 2016 for £729 and £569 respectively, while the PXS100B is available in November for £489. Head over to Washburn and Sound Technology for more.