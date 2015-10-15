Washburn expands Parallaxe range with three new electric guitar models

Designed with rock and metal in mind, Parallaxe is Washburn's premier heavy range, and it's set to get bigger with the addition of three new models: the PXL10FTBM, PXS100B and PSX100B.

First off, the PXL10FTBM offers a mahogany body and neck with 24.75”-scale ebony fingerboard, Buzz Feiten Tuning System and full access to upper frets – it's also packing Seymour Duncan Jazz and JB humbuckers with series/parallel switching, Grover 18:1 locking tuners and a tune-o-matic bridge.