Washburn unveils new Vintage Jazz Box and Parlor acoustics

Image 1 of 3 The J600 Vintage Jazz Box Washburn J600 Image 2 of 3 Washburn R315KK Image 3 of 3 Washburn R321SWRK

Washburn Guitars has announced a new Vintage Jazz Box archtop hollowbody, the J600, and two new additions to its range of Parlor acoustics, the R315KK and R321SWRK.



These guitars were on display at the NAMM show in January, alongside Stu Hamm's new signature Washburn bass, The Hammer.

The Jazz Series addition features a maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, spruce top, flame maple back and sides, gold hardware, bound f-holes and a Venetian cutaway. RRP is $1247.90, available mid-2011.

The Parlors are based on the R314K and R320SWR vintage models, minus the 'vintage' finish. Both feature mahogany necks with ebony fretboards and bridges, abalone rosettes and herringbone bindings. The R315KK has a spruce top while the R321SWRK boasts a solid spruce top and solid Rosewood back and sides.

R315KK RRP is $712.90, R321SWRK is $1,069.90, also available sometime in mid-2011. See Washburn Guitars for more.