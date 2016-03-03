Warren Haynes's top 5 tips for guitarists

Warren Haynes has long been one of the most celebrated and best-loved guitarists in blues-rock and beyond. As well as kicking out the jams with The Allman Brothers Band for 22 years and Gov’t Mule for the past two decades, Warren’s also regularly cut it loose live with The Dead (the remaining members of the Grateful Dead) since 2004 and released three stylistically versatile solo records.

Haynes’s latest album Ashes & Dust, which came out last year, took him into full-on Americana-flavoured territory, with his acoustic and slide playing taking centre stage. The record featured New Jersey roots band Railroad Earth, and Warren is rightfully very proud of the results.

“It’s a record that I wanted to make for a long, long time,” he tells us. “It’s such a departure from most of the stuff that people know from me but, you know, these are songs I’ve been writing all my life and - for whatever reason - it took 'til now for me to feel like the time was right to make it.”

So how did Haynes realise that “the time was right”?

“I guess I started really thinking it was the right time seven or eight years ago,” explains Warren.

“I was supposed to make this record with Levon Helm and Leon Russell and a bass player named T-Bone Wolk. Some of these songs would have been on that record, although interpreted a little bit differently, but then T-Bone passed away first and then Levon passed away and then that record just kind of disintegrated.

“So, at that point, I wasn’t exactly sure what to do, so I turned around and made Man In Motion [2011], which was my soul-music-meets-blues sort of record, because I’d accumulated a lot of songs in that direction as well… but I knew I would get back to some of these songs and continue to write songs like those.”

First, it was me with just one or two of the guys and then it was with three or four of the guys, and I thought, ‘Well, this might be a nice way to make this next record’

When Warren first hooked up with Railroad Earth, the musical chemistry was immediately there for all to hear and see.

“I’d known about [Railroad Earth] for a while and then they opened up for The Allman Brothers at Red Rocks in Colorado and I really enjoyed their set,” recalls Haynes.

“Then, we started playing together. First, it was me with just one or two of the guys and then it was with three or four of the guys, and I thought, ‘Well, this might be a nice way to make this next record.’

“We had a nice chemistry and they seemed to understand how to take the songs as they were written but also enhance them, helping to musically capture the story that the lyrics were telling. It ended up with the whole band in there working on the record with me.”

Haynes knew exactly how he wanted to approach the recording process.

I really liked the energy that you get from playing songs for the first time

“It was a very fun, organic process,” he explains. “We would go in the studio in the morning and I would show the guys a song that they had never heard before, we would work on an arrangement and then we would record it. Then, when we felt like we had a good version of it, we’d move to the next song which they had never heard before and then repeat that process.

“It was an interesting way to record. I talked to them about it in advance, because that’s the way I wanted to capture these songs. I wanted the music to be fresh. I really liked the energy that you get from playing songs for the first time.

“With that kind of music, it’s not technically challenging. It’s all about what you put into it and how you interpret it, and I think that rare thing that happens when you’re experiencing music for the first time is the best way to capture that sort of spirit.”

Before we move on to Haynes’s top 5 tips, we ask what fans can expect from the forthcoming Gov’t Mule UK dates in May.

“Well, they’ll all be different, and thankfully, we’re doing several UK shows this time as opposed to just one, which is something we’ve been working toward for quite a while,” says Warren.

“As most of our fans know, every show is different anyway, but I think - in the case of these three UK shows - it would be nice to make them completely different for whichever fans decide to come to two or three of them.

“We usually come up with a setlist the day before the show or something, and try to base it on what we’re expecting the audience to be like and the venue to be like but, once we get inside and start playing, it can sometimes change.

We keep a log of every show we’ve ever done and, when we go back to a certain town, then we make sure we play a completely different show than we did the last time

“We keep a log of every show we’ve ever done and, when we go back to a certain town, then we make sure we play a completely different show than we did the last time. Having not played a couple of these places, that would be pretty easy to do!”

And, lastly, is it true there’s a new Gov’t Mule album in the pipeline?

“We have some conceptual ideas,” explains Haynes. “We’re just talking about what kind of record we want to make. I have a couple of songs written that are very much departures from anything we’ve ever done but I have a feeling that the overall spirit of the new record will combine some directions we’ve never explored with directions going back to the very beginning of the band.”

Gov't Mule UK tour 2016

Thursday 12 May – Shepherds Bush Empire – London

Friday 13 May – O2 Academy – Bristol

Saturday 14 May – Picturedome – Holmfirth

Warren Haynes’s third solo album Ashes & Dust is available now.

Don't Miss

5 minutes alone: Warren Haynes

Warren Haynes talks Allman Brothers, John Scofield and new Gov't Mule releases

Warren Haynes's 10 greatest blues albums of all time