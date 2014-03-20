Walter Trout emergency appeal launched

An emergency appeal has been launched in aid of blues guitarist Walter Trout.

After a recent liver failure, the bluesman is in desperate need of a liver transplant. While Trout has medical insurance, the full cost of the extensive treatment he requires is not covered.

Trout's family is therefore seeking $125,000 worth of donations within the next 90 days in order to save the guitarist's life.

Over the course of his career, Walter Trout has worked alongside the likes of John Lee Hooker, Joe Tex and John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, as well as having a sucessful solo career.

"Walter has lost 100 pounds and most of his muscle tissue in the past year, and suffered much pain," said Trout's wife Marie. "It has been heart wrenching to watch him go through this. He has tried to put on a brave face for us all - he has kept playing, composing, singing, touring, and recording because music and communicating through music has always been his life line. But he has reached the point where he is too sick to stand up or even hold a guitar. Thank you again on Walter's behalf for your love and support."

To donate, head to the official fundraising page.