Walrus Audio releases Phoenix Clean Power Supply

Most guitarists would struggle to call power supplies sexy, but Walrus Audio's Phoenix Clean Pedalboard Power Supply is as desirable as PSUs get.

The Phoenix delivers the spec, too, with 15 isolated outputs (four 9V 300mA, eight 9V 100mA, two 9-12V and one 9/18V), courtesy of two custom-wound toroidal transformers, delivering super-quiet operation.

With dimensions of 9.75" long, 2.6" wide and 2" high, the Phoenix fits underneath most Pedaltrain pedalboards, and comes with 17 power cables, plus a detachable IEC cable.

The Phoenix Clean Power Supply will be available from 24 February for $279 (£182), and will be released in three versions: 120V for North American, 230V for Europe and Australia, plus 100V for Japan. Check out the Walrus Audio site for more.