Vox's VTX amps "break new ground for modelling amps": exclusive first look video demo

Latest incarnation of Valvetronix series unveiled and demo'd

Only a few months after the release of the well-received VX I and VX II, Vox has unveiled the latest evolution of its Valvetronix line: the VT20X, VT40X and VT100X.

All of the combos feature Vox's new modelling engine with VET (Virtual Element Technology), which aims to emulate individual components of original amp circuits, while a multi-stage Valvetronix valve preamp offers bias and class A/AB adjustments for realistic amp sounds.

The VTX combos feature a sealed cabinet designed to enhance bass response, as well as compatibility with Vox's Tone Room software - available on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android - to customise amps and effects onscreen.

The VT20X, VT40X and VT100X are £178, £238 and £346.80 respectively - the VT20X and VT100X are available from December, while the VT40X hits the streets in January. Take a look at our exclusive first look video demo above and visit Vox for more.

Vox VTX key features

  • VET (Virtual Elements Technology) delivers stunning sound quality
  • Valvetronix preamp uses a vacuum tube multi-stage amplification circuit
  • Hybrid digital/analog power amp
  • High-performance DSP delivers next-level sound quality
  • Unique chassis design provides rich low-end and overwhelming amp resonance
  • Tone Room editor/librarian lets you customize the amps and effects
  • A broad range of 11 realistic amp models (20 when using the editor/librarian software)
  • A full complement of 13 high quality on-board effects
  • 33 preset programs (60 when using the editor/librarian software), including signature sounds of famous guitarists
  • Optional VFS5 foot switch allows for easy switching during performance