Vote now for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2012

Voting is now open for the tenth Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. Check out the full nominations below and follow the link to vote, and be in with a chance of winning tickets to the ceremony.

The Golden Gods will celebrate its tenth birthday at London's Indigo2 on Monday June 11, preceded as ever by a special pre-show boat party, cruising up the Thames.

Best New Band

Animals As Leaders

Heights

The Defiled

Kobra And The Lotus

Primal Rock Rebellion

Best Underground Band

Black Breath

Ancient VVisdom

Watain

In Solitude

Shining (Norway)

Breakthrough

Cancer Bats

Parkway Drive

While She Sleeps

Motionless In White

Ghost



Best UK band

Saxon

Fields Of The Nephilim

Tesseract

TRC

Black Spiders

Best International Band

Opeth

Meshuggah

Lamb Of God

Five Finger Death Punch

Nightwish

Best Event

Manowar Returning To The UK

Iron Maiden's UK Tour

Mustaine Playing With Metallica

Devin Townsend's DTP London Shows

Tommy Lee Bringing His Drumcoaster To The UK

Best Live Band

Iron Maiden

Metallica

Rammstein

Skindred

Watain



Dimebag Darrell Shredder

Satchel (Steel Panther)

Devin Townsend

Dino Cazares (Fear Factory)

Adam D (Killswitch Engage)

Ol Drake (Evile)

Metal as F*ck

Zoltan Bathroy (Five Finger Death Punch)

Hell

Sabaton

Anthrax

Nik Kai

The following awards will also take place on the night, as voted for by the esteemed team at Metal Hammer:

Drummer of the Year

Album of the Year

Riff Lord

Icon

The Golden God

Get voting and you could win a pair of tickets to the event itself!