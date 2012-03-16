More

Vote now for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2012

Heavy metal awards reaches its tenth year

Voting is now open for the tenth Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. Check out the full nominations below and follow the link to vote, and be in with a chance of winning tickets to the ceremony.

The Golden Gods will celebrate its tenth birthday at London's Indigo2 on Monday June 11, preceded as ever by a special pre-show boat party, cruising up the Thames.

Vote now

Best New Band

Animals As Leaders
Heights
The Defiled
Kobra And The Lotus
Primal Rock Rebellion

Best Underground Band

Black Breath
Ancient VVisdom
Watain
In Solitude
Shining (Norway)

Breakthrough

Cancer Bats
Parkway Drive
While She Sleeps
Motionless In White
Ghost

Best UK band

Saxon
Fields Of The Nephilim
Tesseract
TRC
Black Spiders

Best International Band

Opeth
Meshuggah
Lamb Of God
Five Finger Death Punch
Nightwish

Best Event

Manowar Returning To The UK
Iron Maiden's UK Tour
Mustaine Playing With Metallica
Devin Townsend's DTP London Shows
Tommy Lee Bringing His Drumcoaster To The UK

Best Live Band

Iron Maiden
Metallica
Rammstein
Skindred
Watain

Dimebag Darrell Shredder

Satchel (Steel Panther)
Devin Townsend
Dino Cazares (Fear Factory)
Adam D (Killswitch Engage)
Ol Drake (Evile)

Metal as F*ck

Zoltan Bathroy (Five Finger Death Punch)
Hell
Sabaton
Anthrax
Nik Kai

The following awards will also take place on the night, as voted for by the esteemed team at Metal Hammer:

Drummer of the Year

Album of the Year

Riff Lord

Icon

The Golden God

Get voting and you could win a pair of tickets to the event itself!