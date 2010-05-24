Vintage unveils Gordon Giltrap Signature electro acoustic guitar

Image 1 of 2 Gordon Giltrap Vintage Gordon Giltrap Signature electro acoustic Image 2 of 2 Vintage Gordon Giltrap Signature electro acoustic

PRESS RELEASE: John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd. the worldwide trade distributors of Vintage brand instruments is proud to announce the launch of the Vintage Gordon Giltrap Signature electro acoustic guitar .

Highly regarded as one of the worlds greatest guitar players, Gordon has been at the forefront of acoustic guitar playing since the late 1960's and has released more than thirty albums in his four decades in the music business.

Designed in conjunction with respected master luthier Rob Armstrong and Gordon himself, thiscrossover Grand Auditorium/000 style Vintage electro-acousticis based on a hand-crafted instrument that Rob made back in 1980 and Gordon plays today.Featuring a high grade solid North American cedar top, with mahogany back and sides the signature "small waist" body is complemented by Rob Armstrong's trademark headstock design.

"I have played many great guitars in my years in the business and this one ranks alongside some of the very best," says Gordon when asked about his new signature model, "it is an outstanding guitar by anybody's standards and at any price.My original guitar has a very strong treble with a sort of springy and expressive sound to the bass end, the new Vintage guitar has all of this combined with an overall warmth and balance to its tonality."

The bridge is high grade rosewood, with a gradually compensated natural bone saddle providing excellent intonation,whilst the mahogany neck comes with a top quality rosewood fingerboard, with genuine abalone inlays and side dot markers.

Electrics are provided via a Fishman® Presys Blend preamp and Sonicore pickup system, which features a built in-microphone with mic blend control, notch - anti feedback control, phase control button, three band EQ and volume control, as well as a built-in guitar tuner with flip-top easy battery access.

"When Rob Armstrong first set eyes on the first sample all he could say was WOW, and that's before he even picked it up!" continues Gordon, "I echo his sentiments. I am proud to put my name to this guitar and for it to be a part of my musical legacy."

Rob Ketch, Fishman's Vice President-OEM Sales also commented on the collaboration "Gordon Giltrap is a longtime Fishman Artist. Gordon has been using our premium Rare Earth Blend system for a number of years. The Presys Blend system was chosen for the Vintage VE2000GG model to deliver the benefits of pickup and microphone blending with the addition of an onboard chromatic tuner. This combination of features makes Gordon's Signature guitar the perfect performance instrument for the working musician and enthusiast alike."

Gordon's signature guitar is also being made available as a twelve string instrument with the same specification.

6-string Model: VE2000GG £479 RRP

12-string Model: VE2000GG-12 £499 RRP

Next page: specifications

Specification:

Top: Solid North American Red Cedar, high grade, close grained

Back: Mahogany

Sides: Mahogany

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood with Abalone inlays

Side Position Markers: Abalone+

Bridge: Rosewood

Top Nut: Natural Bone

Saddle: Natural Bone, compensated

Scale: 642mm / 25.27"

Preamp: Fishman Presys Blend

Pickup: Fishman Sonicore

Tuners: Grover 102

Strings: High quality USA made

Finish: Clear Satin

Case: Supplied with Kinsman hardshell case

Information taken from official press release, for more visit JHS

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter...