Vintage conjure the spirit of '72 with semi-hollow Reissued Series guitars

It's been a bumper year for Vintage with launches aplenty, and two new Reissued Series V72 guitars add semi-hollow thrills to the company's rapidly expanding catalogue.

Both models offer American alder chambered bodies with book-matched flame maple veneer tops and one-piece maple necks, rosewood fingerboards and through-body-stringing hardtail bridges.

The differences lie in the pickups: a pair of Wilkinson WHHB humbuckers in the V72HFTB, and a Wilkinson WDG mini-humbucker and Alnico V WVTB single coil in the V72FTB.

The Vintage Reissued Series V72HFTB and V72FTB are available soon for £299 and £279 respectively - see JHS for more.