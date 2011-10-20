VIDEO: William Shatner sings Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody

Rarely can a video make us spit coffee on our computer screens. But that's exactly what happened at roughly the 4:13 mark during William Shatner's new clip in which he "sings" Queen's classic Bohemian Rhapsody.

It's not that the version, part of Captain Kirk's space-themed covers album, Seeking Major Tom, is bad per se. It's just, well...you have to see it.

As anyone familiar with Shatner's past musical work surely knows, he doesn't so much sing a song as he acts it, and his take on Bohemian Rhapsody (which features John Wetton from King Crimson and Asia) is a melodramatic epic. While certain liberties have been taken with the arrangement and lyrics, it's pretty much all there, guaranteed to raise eyebrows and drop jaws.

Whether this will give Shatner a leg up on The Queen Extravaganza competition is anyone's guess. All we know is, somewhere up there Freddie Mercury is smiling...or cringing.