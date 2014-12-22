VIDEO: Tommy Emmanuel performs Only Elliot and Travelling Clothes

The Australian virtuoso acoustic star Tommy Emmanuel recently visited our London studios to talk about his latest compilation album,The Guitar Mastery Of Tommy Emmanuel CGP.

Check out the video to see him perform two tracks, Only Elliot and Travelling Clothes. He also talks us through the Maton EGB808TE signature acoustic guitar that he plays rather wonderfully in the clip.

For much more from Tommy Emmanuel, check out the Winter 2014 edition of Guitarist Presents Acoustic magazine.

Tommy is touring the UK in January 2015, so do yourself a favour and get along to see him live. Visit the official Tommy Emmanuel website for tour dates and ticket information.