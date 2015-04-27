VIDEO: The Dead Daisies studio diary part 1

What's it really like behind the scenes in a rock supergroup? In this weekly four part video diary we'll get an inside view on one as they make their new album.

The Dead Daisies return with second record Revolución on June 1, featuring in their ranks Guns N' Roses' Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed, former Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake bassist Marco Mendoza and the recording debut with the band for John Corabi, who has fronted Mötley Crüe and played guitar for Ratt.

We'll follow the globe-trotting Daisies as they write and track Revolución in Sydney and Havana with other members, drummer Jackie Barnes (Tin Lids/Jimmy Barnes), guitarist David Lowry (MINK, Red Phoenix) and the album's producer Ben Grosse (Marilyn Manson / Sevendust)

The Dead Daisies will play Download festival on June 14.