VIDEO: Steven Wilson - Luminol (Live From Mexico City)

Check out the video above to watch modern prog hero Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) perform a new track, Luminol, recorded in Mexico City earlier this year.

This previously-unreleased 12-minute epic was captured during Wilson's Grace For Drowning world tour and will be released as part of a new DVD/Blu-ray/2CD package titled Get All You Deserve on 24 September.

The track will also feature on the follow-up to Grace For Drowning, Steven Wilson's as-yet-untitled third solo album, which is due in the Spring of next year.

If you've enjoy this slice of epic prog-ing, then head over to the official Get All You Deserve page for more information.