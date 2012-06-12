VIDEO: Slash on Apocalyptic Love (Part 2)

In the second part of our exclusive video track-by-track, Slash talks about the writing and recording of new songs Halo, We Will Roam, Anastasia, Not For Me and Bad Rain from new album Apocalyptic Love.

The guitarist's new solo album is already available via digital channels, but will get a deluxe edition physical release on 18 June. Watch the video on the player above and head to the link below to pre-order a copy of the album.

