Built To Fall is the latest single from Trivium's smash 2011 album In Waves and thanks to our friends at Roadrunner UK, we can bring you the UK exclusive stream of the brand new promo video.

Trivium return to the UK soon for a string of dates beginning in Southampton on 1 December. Go here to buy tickets.

Back in August, we spoke to Corey Beaulieu about the album sessions so be sure to check that out, but right now, you have a video to watch!