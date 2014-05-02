Video premiere: John Butler Trio perform Only One live

On the heels of the release of their sixth studio album, Flesh & Blood, the John Butler Trio dropped by the vintage room at Guitar Center Hollywood for a taping of At: Guitar Center With Nic Harcourt.

In addition to sharing stories about songwriting, the band, led by acoustic fingerstyle master John Butler, played three songs live. You can check out the performance of the track Only One, featured on Flesh & Blood, above.

You can listen to the complete John Butler Trio podcast interview at this link.