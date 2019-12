Check out the video above and hear Nile Rodgers tell us his favourite basslines, the controversial Good Times vs Another One Bites The Dust saga and how he's happy to be less involved with the front line of the music industry now.

We met him in the studio at the incredible Red Bull Academy in Madrid, where he gave a huge two-and-a-half hour interview on his career.

For more RBMA and to check out other amazing lectures from Madrid go to redbullmusicacademy.com