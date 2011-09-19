VIDEO: Metallica, Slayer at Yankee Stadium Big Four Show

Couldn't make it to last week's Big Four concert at Yankee Stadium, the heavy metal summit that featured Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax? Well, thanks to the magic of some new videos, you just might feel like you were there...for part of it, at least.

Metallica have posted a generous, 28-minute clip (above) that contains pro-shot footage from their soundcheck the night before the big gig (with the highlight being bassist Rob Trujillo's guided tour of drummer Lars Ulrich's drum riser, with particular emphasis on a certain sandwich), along with snippets of a meet and greet with fans and a pre-show jam session backstage.

The bulk of the clip is of the show itself, showcasing the over-the-top light show during Blackened and Metallica's performance of Motorhead's Overkill, with members of Megadeth, Slayer, Anthax and Exodus joining in.

In addition, Slayer have released some rather incredible 'drum-cam' clips that focus on Dave Lombardo pounding his way through Disciple, Postmortem, Hate Worldwide and War Ensemble. Brutal stuff!