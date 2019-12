Total Guitar catches up with Katatonia's founding guitarist Anders Nyström and shows us the gleaming white custom spec Mayones Legend guitar that he relies on for his sublime mix of extremes.

Katatonia's new album 'Dethroned & Uncrowned' is an impressive mellow reworking of their whole 2012 landmark record 'Dead End Kings', but the worlds of heavy and calm and nothing new to this unique band. And for such a unique and diverse sound, this is the guitar he uses both on stage and in the studio.

