VIDEO: Mastodon's Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor on why they love Rush

Mastodon's Troy and Brann sit down with Roadrunner to talk Rush

On their recent trip to the UK, which included a blistering appearance on Later... With Jools Holland, Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders sat down with Roadrunner UK to declare their love for Rush, and explain why the legendary Canadian trio continue to be so influential.

7 November sees Rush release Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland on CD, DVD and Blu-ray. Click here for more details and to see an exclusive clip of Working Man from Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland.

Pre-order Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland here.

Visit Roadrunner UK for more on Rush and Mastodon.