VIDEO: Man makes electric guitars and basses from shovels

Pavel Yatsyna - Russian frontman of "legendary punk rock band Red Mold, the band that has released 71 albums" - has found a way to turn an ordinary garden shovel into a functioning electric guitar or bass.

Watch the video if you don't believe us, and visit Shovellica to hear garden tools used to make symphonic heavy metal music.

If Pavel ever opens a Custom Shop, we'd like one with a cocobolo handle. At the time of writing, Shovel from the M People was unavailable to comment about a rumoured collaboration. Perhaps he too is being turned into an electric guitar as you read this.

