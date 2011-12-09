VIDEO: Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel talks us through his live rig

On Monday 5 December, MusicRadar made the trip up to Glasgow to gatecrash the mighty Machine Head's show at the SECC Arena and film a very special private rig tour with guitarist Phil Demmel.

Thanks to Jackson Guitars and Roadrunner Records UK, Norrie MacDonald from Perth, Scotland, was the lucky winner of an amazing Machine Head prize bundle that included a Jackson PDX Demmelition King V guitar and the chance to meet Phil Demmel and get the skinny on one of the most powerful live rigs on the planet.

Check out the video above to see Norrie meet Phil and receive a once-in-a-lifetime experience as part of the competition prize. Special thanks go out to Jackson, Roadrunner, Phil and the rest of Machine Head for their hospitality on a snowy night up in Scotland!