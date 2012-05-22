VIDEO: Lostprophets We Bring An Arsenal live

The good folks at O2 Academy have put together this interactive Lostprophets video, captured during the Welsh rockers' performance of We Bring An Arsenal at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 4 May.

You can choose to watch the gig from three different view points: in the crowd, in the pit, or in the VIP area on the side of the stage. The more eagle-eyed among you will even notice an option to try and blag your way backstage.

We Bring An Arsenal (out 4 June) is the latest single from Lostprophets' fifth studio album, Weapons, which was released earlier this year.